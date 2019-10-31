Frank Ocean Is Hosting A Third PrEP+ Night In New York City On Halloween

When Frank Ocean released his first song in two years, “DHL,” on the heels of an HIV drug awareness dance party, no one thought that party was part of Ocean’s album rollout, but it just might be.

Two weeks ago, Ocean hosted his first PrEP+ night in New York City. On Halloween (tonight!), Ocean will host his third PrEP+ night, and presumably release more new music. In addition to releasing “DHL” after his first PrEP+ night, Ocean debuted two new songs during his set. The videos to “Dear April” and “Cayendo” were both uploaded to Ocean’s Blonded website after the first PrEP+ night.

During Ocean’s second PrEP+ night last week, Ocean debuted another song, a remix of SZA’s “The Weekend.” Following a weekly schedule, Ocean’s third PrEP+ night is tonight on Halloween, with special guests Vegyn, DJ Heather, Last Japans, Joey Labeija, most notably. One of last week’s special guests, Arca, will host tonight’s event.

With Ocean’s return to music in 2019 comes the return of his Blonded Radio as well. Ocean hinted at this new direction of music last month, though one has to wonder how many more PrEP+ nights are up Ocean’s sleeve, and if an album is at the end of the tunnel.

You can check out Ocean debuting “Dear April,” “Cayendo,” and “The Weekend” below, and purchase tickets for Ocean’s third PrEP+ night here.