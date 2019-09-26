Frank Ocean Wrote A Foreword To A Book Based On ‘Moonlight’

Barry Jenkins‘ Academy Award-winning 2016 film Moonlight constituted such a pivotal moment for pop culture that it’s getting a book at the end of the month which will contain a rare addition: A foreword written by elusive singer Frank Ocean. The 224-page book, due out September 30, will also include the Academy Award acceptance speeches from the cast and crew, an essay by theater critic Hilton Als, a copy of the original script, and color production photos. The book was announced by the film’s distributor, A24, on Twitter.

MOONLIGHT

8 x 11 in. / 224 pages

– Forward by Frank Ocean

– Essay by Hilton Als

– Academy Award Acceptance speeches pic.twitter.com/D8QxGq9sHb — A24 (@A24) September 26, 2019

Frank Ocean, who came out shortly before the release of his debut album Channel Orange, is a longstanding proponent of shows and films depicting the LGBTQ experience, from stating that he’d gladly be a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race to sharing his strong feelings about the film Call Me By Your Name on social media. He also re-released the Boys Don’t Cry magazine that originally accompanied his 2016 album Blonde in February of this year, giving fans something to tide them over while he presumably works on new music.

A24 also advertised a number of books from its other film properties, including The Witch and Ex Machina. Each of the three books will be printed in a limited-edition run of 2000 copies and they will cost $60 each.