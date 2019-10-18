Frank Ocean is notorious for staying quiet about his upcoming music until its release. In fact, he just made his Instagram page public less than a year ago. Since the release of his latest LP, Blonde, fans have been pushing for details about upcoming releases. It seems as though Frank appeased cries for new music Thursday night at an exclusive dance party the singer hosted in New York. According to those in attendance, Frank debuted two new pumped-up songs at the event.

Though no phones or photos were allowed at the dance party, one sneaky fan was able to record snippets of the night. A video shows Frank behind the DJ booth spinning an unrecognizable track with a thumping bassline.

FRANK OCEAN PREMIERED A NEW SONG AT HIS PREP+ PARTY pic.twitter.com/hGD33BS75e — kurco (@kurcobanee) October 18, 2019

Another track captured by a fan featured toned out synths reminiscent of his previous record.

ANOTHER NEW FRANK OCEAN SONG pic.twitter.com/q6DJZa5wWm — kurco (@kurcobanee) October 18, 2019

Ahead of the two new snippets, Frank said he’s been inspired by the ’80s dance club and house scene in Detroit, Chicago, and New York City. “I’ve been interested in club, and the many different iterations of nightlife for music and songs, and so the things I look at now have a lot to do with those scenes: Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic,” he said.

Because of this inspiration, Frank opted to host the queer dance party PrEP+, which references a preventative HIV medication pre-exposure prophylaxis currently on the market. Titled “Blonded,” the event was meant to emulate what the ’80s club scene would have been like if PrEP had existed back then.