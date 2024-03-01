Music

21 Savage, Killer Mike, And Lil Jon Get Nostalgic In Hulu’s ‘Freaknik’ Documentary Trailer

Hulu’s Freaknik documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told is just weeks from release after a year of development and today, Hulu shared the official trailer. The film will feature interviews from Atlanta luminaries like Killer Mike, Lil Jon, and more, with commentary from 21 Savage, historian Marc Lamont Hill, and Freaknik founder Amadi Boon, among others. They’ll reminisce on the wild, days-long street party that took over A-Town in the ’90s and brought attention from stars like Outkast and Tupac — and the Atlanta police when things began to get out of hand.

Freaknik has become the subject of much nostalgia in recent years, as Adult Swim created an animated feature about the Ghost Of Freaknik Past (as portrayed by T-Pain) called Freaknik: The Musical and rappers like Quavo and 21 Savage paid homage to the wild party in music videos for “Strub Tha Ground” and “Peaches & Eggplants.” A revival was attempted in 2021, but to paraphrase what a commentator says in the trailer above, it just wasn’t the same.

When the documentary was first announced, users on Twitter joked that some of the more respectable Gen-Xers might find their younger transgressions being “exposed.”

Those Freaknik aunties will only need to spend three more weeks in suspense; Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told comes to Hulu on 3/21.

Listen To This
All The New Albums Coming Out In March 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×