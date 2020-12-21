Freddie Gibbs Was Banned From Instagram And He’s All Jokes

Freddie Gibbs‘ Instagram page looks different from the average musician’s. Clicking on his Stories, one finds not typical promotional material but esoteric memes, fighting videos, and other crude content. But when the rapper opened the app Monday to share some more posts, he found his account had been banned.

Rather than getting frustrated at Instagram for kicking him off the site, Gibbs immediately responded with jokes.

End of an era. 😂 pic.twitter.com/EhfHZK1NR5 — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) December 21, 2020

Me trying to log into the gram right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/G1NOAf9ySu — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) December 21, 2020

Shit don’t stop bitch D’Fuck pic.twitter.com/BaoG4PBaU4 — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) December 21, 2020

He even teased that he’s thinking of starting an OnlyFans page to house his explicit content.

I’m bout to do like these hoez and start a onlyfans 😂 — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) December 21, 2020

This supposedly wasn’t Gibbs’ first time being kicked off the platform for the nature of his posts. In March, he claimed that representatives from Instagram had personally called him to inform him that he was being banned.

U know it’s fucked up when Instagram call u and tell u that u banned 😂 — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) March 19, 2020

Gibbs isn’t the only rapper to have been banned from Instagram recently. Back in August, Boosie Badazz’s Instagram page was banned from the site after he posted a pornographic photo — and he’s now gearing up to sue Mark Zuckerberg over the incident. “This is discrimination,” he said about being removed from the platform. He continued: “And my Black people are starting to tell me that ‘Boosie, this man is a racist. He knows you affect the Black community and make them smile every morning. Why he’s not giving you your page back when he gives all these people their page back? He might be trying to stop us from smiling.’”

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.