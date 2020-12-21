Getty Image
Music

Freddie Gibbs Was Banned From Instagram And He’s All Jokes

Contributing Writer

Freddie Gibbs‘ Instagram page looks different from the average musician’s. Clicking on his Stories, one finds not typical promotional material but esoteric memes, fighting videos, and other crude content. But when the rapper opened the app Monday to share some more posts, he found his account had been banned.

Rather than getting frustrated at Instagram for kicking him off the site, Gibbs immediately responded with jokes.

He even teased that he’s thinking of starting an OnlyFans page to house his explicit content.

This supposedly wasn’t Gibbs’ first time being kicked off the platform for the nature of his posts. In March, he claimed that representatives from Instagram had personally called him to inform him that he was being banned.

Gibbs isn’t the only rapper to have been banned from Instagram recently. Back in August, Boosie Badazz’s Instagram page was banned from the site after he posted a pornographic photo — and he’s now gearing up to sue Mark Zuckerberg over the incident. “This is discrimination,” he said about being removed from the platform. He continued: “And my Black people are starting to tell me that ‘Boosie, this man is a racist. He knows you affect the Black community and make them smile every morning. Why he’s not giving you your page back when he gives all these people their page back? He might be trying to stop us from smiling.’”

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×