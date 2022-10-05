Freddie Gibbs is dominating the hip-hop world right now, after unleashing his new album Soul Sold Separately. It features Pusha T, Offset, Rick Ross, and Anderson .Paak and has been receiving a massive wave of praise and appreciation as listeners dig in.

The rapper is giving fans even more. Today he released the video for the track “Dark Hearted,” which is produced by James Blake and was the second single off the record, following “Too Much,” his collaboration with Moneybagg Yo. The new video is animated, showing Gibbs in cartoon form as he drives in a high-stakes car chase involving rabbits, grenades, and even — spoiler alert — a UFO.

Fans know that rabbits are a key image in Gibbs’s music. Another track on his album is called “Rabbit Vision,” which helped lay to rest his old beef with Jeezy: “Me and Jeezy still ain’t spoke in years / But I got love for him / Could’ve talked it out, but I spoke out, I let it get to me / Showed me I could be a f*cking boss, best thing he did for me,” he raps on the track.

Watch the video for “Dark Hearted” above.

