Brooklyn drill stalwart Fivio Foreign may have eased up on his 2020 momentum earlier this year thanks to an unfortunate run-in with the police this past spring but now that he’s back out on the streets, he’s also been right back in the studio, revealing the results with the harrowing video for “Story Time,” his first new single since April’s “Self Made.”

True to its title, the “Story Time” video finds Fivio holding court as his friends huddle around him while he narrates the tragic experience of incarceration. “Let me tell a little sad story about this young boy,” he starts, before reeling off the kid’s struggles with the system and the abuses he experiences at the hands of callous agents of the state. As Fivio narrates, the scenes play out in vivid, vicious detail, following the young boy as he’s processed into the penitentiary, then forced to adapt to survive the harsh conditions.

The new single helps Fivio get back on track in the rollout to his upcoming album Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth (that spells “B.I.B.L.E.,” in case you missed it). He hasn’t revealed a release date yet, but after appearing on Lil Tjay’s “Headshot” and Hit-Boy’s “Salute,” he was positioned for plenty of attention early this year. We’ll see if his short bid took any of the wind out of his sails — and whether strong showings like “Story Time” can bring some of it back.

Watch Fivio Foreign’s “Story Time” video above.