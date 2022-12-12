Ronaldo was beside himself after his Portugal squad was stunned 1-0 by Morocco in their the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match on Saturday, December 10. French Montana does not feel bad for him. The Moroccan-American rapper was already riding high from Morocco’s Cinderella run making it past Spain, but becoming the first-ever African country to compete in a men’s World Cup semifinals (as noted by ESPN) left French Montana in a state of pure euphoria.

French Montana began his celebration by trolling Ronaldo, partially captioning his first Instagram post, “Ronaldo u had your time g … it’s Morocco time lol.” He followed that up by photoshopping himself sitting across from Ronaldo and playing chess with the even more savage caption, “🇲🇦 RONALDOO 😂😆AIRPORT THIS WAY 👉🏻👉🏻”

IRL, French Montana was fully engaged in an overwhelming Times Square celebration. “Hours later after a ig post !MASHALLAHHHHH REAL LOVE ! YOU AINT NEVER SEEN THIS MANY MORROCANS [sic] IN 42nd street 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦 NYC FEEL LIKE CASABLANCA RN,” the diamond-certified artist caption an Instagram video of cheering fans waving Moroccan flags. In another video, French Montana holds up the flag and says to the camera, “Morocco, we outside!”

French Montana was born in Casablanca, Morocco before his family relocated to the South Bronx in New York City when he was 13. “It was a culture shock at first. It was hard,” he told Esquire earlier this year, noting he only spoke Arabic and French at the time. He added, “I take all the pride in being from the Bronx. You could become a rapper anywhere in the world. Still, to do it in the mecca of hip-hop, where all the pillars come from, makes me even more proud.”

Morocco will try to make him the most proud on Wednesday, December 14, when they go up against the reigning World Cup champion and perennial favorite France in the semifinals. The match begins at 2 p.m. EST on FOX.