French Montana Leaves The ICU With A Celebratory Instagram Post

Great news for French Montana fans: The “Writing On The Wall” rappers appears to be recovering from whatever mysterious ailment kept him laid-up in intensive care over the past week after he was hospitalized following a robbery call last Thursday. He’s at least doing well enough that he’s been released from the ICU, posting a celebratory photo of himself getting dressed in real clothes but still hooked up to a dizzying array of vital monitors to Instagram.

“Thank you Everyone for all of the prayers, love and support,” he wrote, “I’m finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time!” The Moroccan rapper’s recovery couldn’t come at a more fortuitous time, with his forthcoming album Montana on the way and a handful of singles to promote, including “Suicide Doors” with Gunna and “Slide” with Blueface. Fans are also on the lookout for a potential collaboration with breakout artist Megan Thee Stallion, who was one of the fellow musicians who visited French at the hospital and gave him some Texas-style tough love, telling him to “Get your motherf*ckin’ ass out this motherf*ckin’ bed and go home. Dang!” According to TMZ, who originally reported the story, French may have been exposed to contaminated food during his travels.