While Future has been making waves with his One Big Party Tour, which he has brought around the US this year, some fans in certain cities might not be able to catch certain remaining shows. The rapper announced that he has canceled his Kansas City and Minneapolis shows, just ahead of playing Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight (April 6) — now, the final show of the tour.

“It breaks my heart that I will no longer be connecting with my fans in Kansas City and Minneapolis,” Future shared in a statement to Billboard. “I look forward to reconnecting with each of you at another time. Thank you for all your love and support through the years. Love Future.”

He did not provide a specific reason that prompted the two canceled dates to them. Future had originally brought Don Toliver, G Herbo, Mariah The Scientist, and Dess Dio along for the One Big Party Tour as his opening acts. He had also told the publication earlier this year how excited he was for the tour.

“The One Big Party Tour has been life-changing,” Future added in a separate Billboard piece. “It helps me connect with my fans in ways that are unimaginable. The success and energy from the shows brought such excitement that I want to continue this tour for my fans in more cities. I want to create an experience that forever stays in their memories.”