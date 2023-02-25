Future’s “Life Is Good” bars seem to be coming to life. The Atlanta rapper is reportedly interested in expanding his business portfolio and has plans to follow in the footsteps of other rappers like Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and Wiz Khalifa by making his entryway into the medical marijuana business.

Trademark attorney Clarissa Harvey revealed on Twitter earlier this week that Future’s legal team has filed at least six trademark applications in several classes, for a line named “EVOL BY FUTURE.” The line may include smoking lounge services, vape pens, medicated oils and more, according to Harvey’s post. Additionally, there will be a link to provide a website featuring health information in the field of medical marijuana and cannabis.”

The attorney also referenced a tweet from 2016 where Future wrote “Love backwards #EVOL,” which is presumably the inspiration behind the name.

Rapper Future may be launching a NEW medical marijuana & cannabis brand 💨 On 2/17/23-his legal team filed six 1(b) intent-to-use trademark applications in several classes for "EVOL BY FUTURE" to be used in connection w/ smoking lounge services, vape pens, medicated oils, etc. pic.twitter.com/brvH5NcNgW — Clarissa | Trademark Attorney (@TheLawOfficeCH) February 22, 2023

When it comes music, Future has no plans on slowing in that arena either. He recently announced that he’s working on a joint project with Metro Boomin, and he snagged an award for Best Rap Collaboration at the 2023 Grammys for his song “WAIT FOR U”, which features Drake and Nigerian singer Tems. He also recently graced the stage at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles with Playboi Carti and Travis Scott and announcing the extension of his One Big Party Tour, where he performed alongside some “friends” — including Polo G, Babyface Ray, EST Gee — this past January.