It’s been just about two years since Future last released an album, that being his Grammy-nominated I Never Liked You. The project was also home to the Grammy-winning “Wait For U” which also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Fast-forward to today and Future’s upcoming project will reunite with longtime producer Metro Boomin. For several months now, Future has been teasing a collaborative project with Metro Boomin, and earlier this month we learned why the process has been a long one. The duo is releasing not one, but two projects over the next month. The first is titled We Don’t Trust You and it arrives on March 22. Ahead of its release, Future and Metro debuted its tracklist.

The tracklist for We Don’t Trust You features 17 songs, though collaborations were not revealed through the initial announcement. When the album was released, it was revealed that the project included features from Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott (two times), Playboi Carti, and Rick Ross.

We Don’t Trust You joins the long list of collaborative projects that Future has released in his career. They include projects with Super Slimey with Young Thug, WRLD On Drugs with the late Juice WRLD, and Pluto X Baby Pluto with Lil Uzi Vert (one can hope that we’ll still get that super collab project Super Slimey 2 with Gunna, Young Thug, and Lil Baby.)

Future and Metro Boomin aren’t done though as their second project, which remains untitled at the moment, will arrive on April 12.

You can view the tracklist for We Don’t Trust You below.

1. “We Don’t Trust You”

2. “Young Metro”

3. “Ice Attack”

4. “Type Sh*t” Feat. Playboi Carti & Travis Scott

5. “Claustrophobic”

6. “Like That” Feat. Kendrick Lamar

7. “Slimed In”

8. “Magic Don Juan (Princess Diana)”

9. “Cinderella” Feat. Travis Scott

10. “Runnin Outta Time”

11. “Fried (She’s A Vibe)”

12. “Ain’t No Love”

13. “Everyday Hustle” Feat. Rick Ross

14. “GTA”

15. “Seen It All”

16. “WTFYM”

17. “Where My Twin At (Bonus)”

We Don’t Trust You is out 3/22 via Epic Records/Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records. Find out more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.