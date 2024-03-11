Over the last few episodes of Saturday Night Live (SNL), girl power has been running strong (Happy Women’s History Month). Anyone But You star Sydney Sweet made her hosting debut. While Kacey Musgraves and Ariana Grande stepped in as musical guests. But things are heading out of the delicate auro the ladies brought into the realm of ragers.

Yesterday (March 9), the SNL team took to its Instagram page to announce the talent to unveil the next set of stars slated to grace the small screen. On March 30, “Fein” rapper Travis Scott will make his long-await return to the beloved late-night show, but only in the role of featured musical guest. Scott made his SNL performance debut in October 2018 to promote his acclaimed album Astroworld.

When he appears later this month, fans expect a medley of his latest chart-topping album, Utopia’s biggest hits.

Golden Globe Award-winning actor Ramy Youssef will host the evening. The comedian is sure to bring the show’s much-missed refreshing humor. Outside of flexing his onscreen skills, Youssef’s cameo will serve as a promotional boost to his forthcoming HBO comedy special Ramy Youssef: More Feelings.

Youssef’s special, Ramy Youssef: More Feelings, will debut on the network on March 23. Find more information here.