Metro Boomin has built up enough demand to keep him booked through the end of 2025. This year alone, the producer has joined forces with some of rap’s biggest names, including Young Thug, Offset, Don Toliver, and ASAP Rocky. He’s even rumored to have collaborated with The Weeknd for his supposed final album, as well as Nicki Minaj for Pink Friday 2. However, according to Metro, his top priority is neither of those rumored pairings.

On Friday, October 27, during an interview with Complex’s Jessica McKinney, Metro revealed that he’s focusing on his joint album with Future. Around the time of his Red Bull Symphonic performance, Metro made it clear that, although he’s grateful for the creative opportunities, he wants to finalize his work with Future before committing to anything else.

“My blinders on tunnel vision,” Metro said. “All I can see right now is me and Future’s album. Nothing else until that’s out. When it’s a [release] date, the world will know.”

When asked what fans should expect from the project, he replied, “It’s the classic Future and Metro, but just updated.”

During a performance in June, Metro teased an unreleased track. When the clip hit social media, people went into a frenzy, demanding that the pair share the entire track to hold them over until the album was complete. While that didn’t happen, maybe the album will hit streaming platforms this year. Meanwhile, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz’s long-awaited Welcome 2 ColleGrove is slated to drop next month, finally.

