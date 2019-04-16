A High-End Guitar Based On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Can Be Yours For $35K

Fender

After nearly two years of waiting, the eighth season of Game Of Thrones began airing this weekend, and in both the lead-up and the aftermath, the world has been obsessed with the HBO show. The music world is getting involved too: There’s an album inspired by the show that’s coming soon, and it features songs from big names like Travis Scott, The National, and others. Now Fender has revealed the ultimate product for folks who are both guitar-heads and huge GoT fans: The guitar-maker has unveiled three fancy new guitars inspired by the show.

When it comes to buying one, they’re pretty much reserved for lottery winners or people with a lot of disposable income: There are three models, with the cheapest one selling for $25,000 (the House Stark Telecaster) and the priciest one going for $35,000 (the House Targaryen Stratocaster). There’s also the $30,000 House Lannister Jaguar. Each one is made to order by Fender Custom Shop, and they include features like hand-engraved knobs, special cases, and other high-end features like that.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fender also shared a video about the guitars, which begins with Tom Morello, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Game Of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi, and others playing the guitars, before turning into a behind-the-scenes video of how the guitars came to be. Game Of Thrones creator and showrunner Dan Weiss described how this collection came about, saying, “Guitar has always been such a big part of my life and such a centerpiece to my free time whenever I had it. I think on this show, they were some times the one thing that would keep you sane at the end of the day. The one thing that was my thing from the beginning was how great it would be to have guitars that were inspired by the show. One day, we happened to be talking to Andy Mooney, CEO of Fender, and I was almost afraid to mention it because I didn’t want him to say no, but I said, ‘What would you think about doing a Game Of Thrones guitar?”

Watch the video above.