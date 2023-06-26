Although GloRilla didn’t take home the 2023 BET Awards nominations for Best New Artist or Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, but she’s still blessed nonetheless. The “Nut Quick” rapper wasn’t discouraged by the losses. Instead, she showed that no matter what, she’s a winner in God’s eyes hence her middle name.

The rapper took to the 2023 BET Awards stage for a sexy performance of her track “Lick Or Sum” off her EP Anyways, Life’s Great. On the song, the Memphis native asserts her sexual liberation as she raps, “Lick on my clit, make this p*ssy cream / Do this motherfucker how you do the Russian Creams / Smokin’ on this pack, you know the p*ssy fat / Lookin’ like he fiendin’, got his nose all in my crack.”

Lounging on a plush set of lips as the camera pans to her from the stage, then ending on a cherry lollypop, the sex puns aren’t lost on the viewing audience. GloRilla has come a long way since she took home the award for Best Breakthrough Artist at BET’s Hip-Hop Awards.

As for the remaining nominations for the 2023 BET Awards at this point in the night, GloRilla is still in the running for Album Of The Year (Anyways, Life’s Great), Best Collaboration (“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd and “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B), and Video Of The Year (“Tomorrow 2”).

Watch the performance below.