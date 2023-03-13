The fallout from GloRilla’s fatal concert in Rochester, New York continues, as TMZ reports the rapper has been targeted by one of the victims’ families for a lawsuit. The family of 35-year-old Brandy Miller, one of the three people who died as the result of a crowd crush after the concert, plans to sue GloRilla and tourmate Finesse2tymes along with the venue, the Main Street Armory, and the event’s promoters.

Both rappers had reportedly already left the venue by the time the stampede took place, but that isn’t stopping the family from seeking out a high-profile attorney to argue they share some responsibility. According to Miller’s brother, who also attended the concert but had a different vantage point, the show was out of control from the start.

GloRilla and Finesse2tymes both addressed the tragedy when they found out about it, with Glo tweeting, “I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me. Praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.” Unfortunately, two more people have died since then — the third, Aisha Stephens, died on March 8.

In addition to the potential lawsuit, the Armory also had its entertainment license revoked when its owner failed to appear for a meeting with the Rochester Police Department’s business licensing unit.