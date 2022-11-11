GloRilla’s triumphant 2022 continued this week as she built on the momentum off breakout hits like “FNF,” “Blessed,” and “Tomorrow 2” with the release of her major-label debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…. In addition to featuring the tracks mentioned above, the EP also features new single “Nut Quick,” for which she has now released an authoritative music video.

Naturally, Glo brings along her “ratchet ass friends,” who help her take over what looks like a sorority house, giving it a hood makeover including clotheslines covered in neon lingerie, a weave stand out front, and a fence covered in red cups. The house party has apparently spilled into the yard, and girls twerk out of seemingly every window as Glo details her “love ’em and leave ’em” exploits with men who can’t keep up with her self-centered lifestyle. She also shuts down the mall on a shopping spree and attends couples therapy, but the therapist is City Girls’ JT, who signals that she should just cut the dude off and get hers. With her new EP out and her status rising, this is probably good advice for the foreseeable future.

Watch GloRilla’s “Nut Quick” video above.

Anyways, Life’s Great… is out now on CMG/Interscope. You can get it here.