GloRilla is setting the record straight about a longtime rumor that she went to jail for a truly goofy reason: for stealing boxes of cereal that landed her a three-year sentence.

“You hoes really sat y’all ass up there & believed I went to jail for 3 years for stealing cereal & dats why you hoes hearts be in y’all ass today because y’all believe whatever a n**** tell you,” she said. “& dats da reason you n***** be taking care of kids dats not y’all’s till they 12 because you believe whatever a ho tell you!”

& dats da reason you Niggas be taking care of kids dats not y’all’s till they 12 because you believe whatever a ho tell you https://t.co/2q8GAsMA3Y — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) April 5, 2023

She previously discussed the cereal jail rumor last May, during an appearance on Funny Marco’s Cornbread TV — a notoriously joke-ish show, according to HipHopDX.

“So, they actually put that on there. Wow, they put my business on there. Yeah, I did,” GloRilla said. “I don’t like the fact that you dug that up. Yes, I did. He didn’t make that up.”

Despite her unserious response to potentially stealing boxes of Rice Krispies (or whatever cereal she enjoys) from a K-Mart, many must have still taken her quote as a confirmation of the crime. Some still are holding her to it. “You the one that said that was a fact. People still lying in 2022 ( since that interview was last year),” one user replied. Others just had some puns and jokes to make about cereal.

Continue scrolling for some fan reactions to GloRilla’s latest tweets.

You a cereal killer ? pic.twitter.com/2rZ7yFzETR — DIGITAL DRAYA 💋 (@digitaldraya) April 5, 2023

I knew it ain’t sound right 😭😭 — good guy (@badazzmill_) April 5, 2023