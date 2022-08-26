The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from DJ Khaled, JID, Nicki Minaj, and more. You may not have believed you’d make it to the end of this week, but God did! As we close off August, it appears hip-hop wanted to barrel into September with a bang. Bars, bops, and baddies have us eating well this Friday. So, as always, enjoy this week’s slate. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending August 26, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes DJ Khaled — God Did Nobody promotes quite like DJ Khaled. His 13th studio album God Did centers around the fact that there is a conglomerate of people who do not believe in him, but it doesn’t matter because God did. With appearances from Drake, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Future, Latto, Sza, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and many more, Khaled assembled yet another star-studded cast and the album runs much better than everything he has dropped since 2016’s Major Key.

JID — The Forever Story Since 2018’s DiCaprio 2 and all of the talk about JID being J. Cole’s successor, there has been much anticipation for him to claim that throne. After teasing his three separate projects for years and contributing to compilation albums such as Revenge Of The Dreamers III and Spillage Village, JID has finally delivered his latest solo album The Forever Story. With a desire to flex both his rapping ability and melodic prowess, he enlists the help of Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Lil Wayne, and Johnta Austin over 15 tracks. Nicki Minaj — Queen Radio: Volume 1 Nicki Minaj has no shortage of praise from her fanbase and the hip-hop community at large; just check social media. Still, she has no problem celebrating herself and reminding people of what she has delivered over the course of her successful career. Queen Radio: Volume 1 doubles as a greatest hits album and victory lap, including records like “Beez In The Trap,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Itty Bitty Piggy,” “Super Bass,” and more.

Rapper Big Pooh — To Dream In Color If you’re going to dream, dream big. Dream vibrantly. Dream in color. Rapper Big Pooh’s latest album, To Dream In Color, displays that phenomenon over 10 moving records featuring Jared Evan, Blakk Soul, BeMyFiasco, and Tre’mar. Roc Marciano & The Alchemist — The Elephant Man’s Bones In an era where the state of rap is regularly questioned, Roc Marciano and The Alchemist are names regularly thrown around for their lyrical and production work, respectively. The Elephant Man’s Bones is more evidence of “the feeling being restored” with appearances by Action Bronson, Boldy James, Ice-T, and Knowledge The Pirate.

Mach-Hommy — Dollar Menu 4 Mach-Hommy encouraged listeners to Pray For Haiti last year, but now it appears he wants them to pray for the rest of the rap game. Dollar Menu 4 is a short, but firm offering at nine feature-less records. Hommy is another person who people feel is keeping rap afloat, and this project certainly adds some credence to that notion. Real Boston Richey — Public Housing Real Boston Richey is a newer face in the rap game, but he has already made a big splash. Public Housing shows the potential to be a major star, backed by collaborations with Future, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Durk. It’s just a matter of time.

Meechy Darko — Gothic Luxury Meechy Darko’s Gothic Luxury brands a unique album title and an enjoyable slate of records. The rapper trades bars with Black Thought, A-Trak, Freddie Gibbs, and Busta Rhymes with ease. Singles/Videos

Joey Badass — “Let It Breathe” A soul sample, a request to “turn the vocals up,” and a downtempo rap beat are a rap fan’s paradise. Joey Badass floats with ease on “Let It Breathe,” a welcome breath of fresh air in a high-energy, trap rap era. Wynne — “Look At You” Wynne is showing no signs of falling off. “Look At You” shows off her charming rap voice, endless confidence, and willingness to tell the harsh truth to other rappers and men. “Look at me, look at you, then look back at me / That’s embarrassing.” The fact she can warn you not to have her send you back to therapy while eating Taco Bell in the car is equally endearing and horrifying. The Obi Toppin bar is hard too.

Radamiz — “Someguydez Freestyle” Radamiz has bars that span from the East coast to the West. The New York rapper traveled to Los Angeles for the “Someguydez Freestyle” to spit fire in a different time zone simply because he can. Fabolous — “Rich Hustle” ft. Jim Jones https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=fabolous+rich+hustle It goes without saying that Fabolous and Jim Jones represent New York to the fullest. “Rich Hustle” finds the two veterans traveling up to Dyckman Park to pop bottles and celebrate success with the summer basketball league’s attendees.

Young Crazy — “Suburban Kid” Though the way certain men ride their ATVs in this video is a bit concerning, Young Crazy’s “Suburban Kid” is a very fun video. The Virginia artist gets money, gets bars off, and loves fans. Not sure if the “ugly hoes” he mentions will enjoy that bar in particular, but there are plenty of others here to latch on to. Kool G Rap — “Fly Till I Die” ft. Big Daddy Kane I say this a lot in this column, but it is always enjoyable to hear from our legends. Kool G Rap and Big Daddy Kane are clear elder statesmen in the rap game. “Fly Till I Die” shows that the two have not missed a step. They might even be better.

Fredo Bang — “Addy” Fredo Bang skates over the video game-sounding beat backing “Addy.” He asserts that he’d probably cut his finger off before kissing a woman, which may need some deeper examination, but overall it is a solid record. It is intriguing that a lady wants him to f*ck her on his “finsta” being that those are private, but whatever works for them. Lakeyah — “Real B*tch” ft. Gloss Up Lakeyah and Gloss Up are empowered as ever on “Real B*tch.” They exchange bars with ferocity, affirming their status as both rappers and femme fatales. BlueBucksClan — “I Guess” BlueBucksClan is a dynamic duo, and there isn’t any room to doubt it. “I Guess” combines their smooth, downtoned vocals over an upbeat canvas. “Your baby mama trash, she was in the mood I guess.”