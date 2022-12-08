When Will Governors Ball’s 2023 Lineup Be Announced?

This year’s Governors Ball Music Festival generated plenty of headlines. Roddy Ricch earned a six-figure check for a set he missed after getting arrested on gun charges at the festival’s security checkpoint. Kid Cudi dropped his single “Do What I Want” ahead of his headlining set, and Halsey performed a cover of Kate Bush’s resurgent “Running Up That Hill.” Governors Ball 2023 is slated for June 10 through June 12 at Citi Field in New York City, but who will be the headliners?

Well, we don’t know. But we can make an educated guess. After taking 2020 off during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival shared that Billie Eilish, ASAP Rocky and J Balvin would headline in 2021 on May 4, 2021. But The 2022 lineup was unveiled on January 25, 2022, so recency bias indicates that the 2023 lineup announcement could come as early as next month.

see u next year pic.twitter.com/ujda62JXsu — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 29, 2022

Rolling Loud has gotten a head start. Rolling Loud California will be headlined by Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Future, and Lil Wayne from March 3-5, 2023 at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. Scott will also headline Rolling Loud Rotterdam alongside Kendrick Lamar from June 30 to July 1, 2023 at Rotterdam Ahoy.

You can sign up for alerts about Governors Ball 2023 on the festival’s official website.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.