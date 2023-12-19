NYC’s annual music festival, Governors Ball , will be returning during the summer of 2024. Typically held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park now, attendees who are interested in going might want to know exactly who is playing before buying tickets — or making the trek from another state.

When Will The Governors Ball 2024 Lineup Come Out?

While it’s currently the holiday season, it also means that the release of the Gov Ball lineup is right around the corner. In both 2022 and 2023, the music festival unveiled it at some point in January, building anticipation and giving guests a few months to prepare.

So, right now, it is still unknown who exactly will be taking the festival stages. That hasn’t stopped speculation on Reddit, however, as users are trying to sleuth some of the lineup by using the radius clause — meaning who doesn’t have an NYC-based show.

Claire Rosinkranz is allegedly confirmed, as one user pointed out she has a Governors Ball Presents show that summer. Other potential acts include Bleachers, Chappell Roan, Tyla, Teezo Touchdown, Idles, Greta Van Fleet, and Inzo.

Others in the comments have also been hoping for Lorde, Jpegmafia, The Killers, and more. Red Hot Chili Peppers are also listed, but as an unlikely possibility — just not completely ruled out. To reiterate, though, this is all fan speculation.

Those wanting more information about Gov Ball 2024 can sign up on their website.

