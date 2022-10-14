Following the news of Silk Sonic withdrawing from the race and rapper beef about specific categorial nominations making headlines, the Grammys are a hot topic of discussion right now. Indeed, the 65th annual Grammy Awards are on the horizon, slated to take place on February 5, 2023, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. However, fans might not know that the nomination eligibility for their favorite artists closes long before then. Here’s what to know about this year’s eligibility period and why you might’ve started seeing an increase in For-Your-Consideration promotional materials.

Eligibility to receive nominations in the 2023 Grammys includes all music released between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022 inclusive, per the Recording Academy website. All releases following this September will be included in the running for 2024, or the eventual 66th annual ceremony. In addition to having a release during this specific time period, those who wanted to be considered in the 2023 nominations had to submit their materials over the summer, between July 18 and August 31. So, if an artist did not submit during this window, they will not be included — even if their song was a smash hit.

Right now, members of the Recording Academy are in the first round of voting, which takes place from October 13 through October 23, according to Variety. Based on these results, the official nominations for all categories — including the coveted Album Of The Year — will be revealed on November 15.

Following the nominee reveals, there will be a second voting round from December 14 through January 4, 2023, to determine the official winners. The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS and be available for streaming on Paramount+.

