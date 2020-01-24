Here Are All The Artists That Will Perform At The Grammys 2020

For any musician, performing at the Grammys is a career highlight. The coveted spots are only given out to a select few artists who have made a significant cultural impact over the last year. This year’s full list sees many performing at the event for the first time but the Recording Academy leaves time for important tributes to iconic musicians lost in the last few years.

The full list of Grammy performers was released by The Recording Academy Wednesday. A handful of musicians nominated for Best New Artist will take the stage including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X. While the Grammys will celebrate new artists, there will also be tributes held in the honor of Prince, Nipsey Hussle, John Prine, and Ken Ehrlich.

The Recording Academy released the full list of Grammy performers

Check out the full list of artists performing below.

Billie Eilish

Lizzo

Ariana Grande

Tyler, the Creator

H.E.R.

Demi Lovato

The Jonas Brothers

Rosalía

Lil Nas X, BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and Billy Ray Cyrus

Sheila E. and Usher (a tribute to Prince)

John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG, and Kirk Franklin (a tribute to Nipsey Hussle)

Bonnie Raitt (a tribute to John Prine)

Charlie Wilson

Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, and the War and Treaty (a tribute to Ken Ehrlich)

Gary Clark Jr. and the Roots

Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Trombone Shorty

Watch The Grammys this Sunday, January 26 at 8 PM EST.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.