Jay-Z Gave A Divine Performance Of ‘God Did’ With DJ Khaled At The 2023 Grammys

The week leading up to the Grammys is one of the most exciting in music, just for the sheer fun of speculating who will win and wondering what the performances will look like. But that still pales in comparison to actually watching the performances, when the nominated acts pull out all the stops. This year, in addition to a tribute to 50 years of hip-hop, the ceremony included a rare appearance by Jay-Z, who joined his collaborator DJ Khaled for a breathless performance of the song “God Did” from Khaled’s album of the same name.

Joined by Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Giveon, the group performed outside the Staples Center — sorry, Crypto.com arena — at an opulently-laid dinner table.

Future owner of the Commanders, Jay-Z, killing this Grammy performance!!! and showing us what the media food is going to look like at FedEx next season 😉 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/VC7snMgpsU — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 6, 2023

They didn’t only perform the song; they were also nominated for Song Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song, putting Jay in a tie for most-nominated artist of all time. His only competition? Why, his wife Beyoncé, of course. They both had 88 nominations total, although Beyoncé had more nominations this year with nine — and the opportunity to become the most-awarded artist ever. She accomplished it thanks to winning won Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul” and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off The Sofa” ahead of the televised ceremony and Best Electronic/Dance Album.

