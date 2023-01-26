Will Jay-Z Perform At The Grammys 2023?

The 2023 Grammys (or the 65th annual Grammy Awards, if you’re nasty) are right around the corner, and that means speculation about who all will win — and perform — at the show is getting downright feverish. The first batch of confirmed performers includes Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, and more, and fans can’t wait to see who else gets the nod.

One name a few fans are looking out for is Jay-Z, who was tagged as a potential performer by HitsDailyDouble along with Harry Styles. Jay’s performance would likely be in tandem with award show fixture DJ Khaled, with whom Jay collaborated on the monster posse cut “God Did” from Khaled’s album of the same name.

However, Jay — who has become more elusive than ever over the past few years — has yet to confirm or deny the report, which as of now remains an unsubstantiated rumor. Given his and rival-turned-frequent-collaborator Nas’ inescapable orbit, though, it probably wouldn’t be a surprise if he did show up the year after Nas performed at the Grammys for the first time in his 30+ year career.

Meanwhile, “God Did” is nominated for three awards: Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. A win would see Jay finally passing his Watch The Throne partner-in-rhyme Kanye West, with whom he’s tied at 24 apiece, as the most-awarded hip-hop artist in Grammy history.

The Grammys are on February 5 at 8 pm ET.