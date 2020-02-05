Griselda Gives A Grimy Tour Of Their Hometown In The Menacing ‘Cruiser Weight Coke’ Video

The streets of Buffalo New York look like a scary place in Griselda’s new “Cruiser Weight Coke” video, which finds Benny, Conway, and Gunn roaming the dimly-lit streets with a posse of goons, flashing guns at the strip club, and generally doing their best to be as menacing as possible. The intimidating beat comes courtesy of in-house producer Daringer, with some co-production by UK beatmaker Beat Butcha.

The video is a decidedly more low-to-the-ground affair than their Hype Williams-directed clip for “Dr. Bird’s,” but it’s no less effective at establishing that the Griselda Records crew is just as heavy in bars as they are/were in the Buffalo block game. “Cruiser Weight Coke” is sprinkled with television news clips that depict the results of the drug game in the upstate New York city, with implication that they’re responsible for at least some of it shining through the remainder of the black-and-white imagery.

Both of the above-mentioned records appear on Griselda’s recently released album, WWCD or What Would ‘Chinegun Do? The project was the first released by the label under its partnership with Eminem’s Shady Records, which was announced in 2018. WWCD naturally includes an appearance from the Shady Records boss on the remix to “Bang.”

Watch the video for “Cruiser Weight Coke” above.