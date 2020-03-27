Wiz Khalifa And Tyga Share Their Vibrant And Colorful Video For ‘Contact’

With the two-year anniversary of his Rolling Papers 2 album set to impact this summer, fans of Wiz Khalifa are hoping that the rapper is putting the finishing touches on an upcoming album. Another artist that may have a project up his sleeve is Tyga as he’s been fairly active in the singles department, sharing “Freak” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Ayy Macarena” recently, while joining G-Eazy for “Still Be Friends.” Joining forces for a new track, Wiz and Tyga shared their latest single, “Contact,” earlier this week and today the two rappers returned with a colorful visual.

Vibrant and filled with color, Wiz and Tyga’s “Contact” video finds the two rappers flying high in the sky thanks to their equally colorful and weed-stained hot-air balloons. Bringing a new meaning to “getting high” Wiz and Tyga float confidently through the air in their balloons with a special lady or two by their side. Eventually returning to the ground, the two rappers ramble off the lyrics to the track with a multitude of hot-air balloons behind them as a group of women show off their dance routine to the new track.

The single also arrives after Wiz Khalifa stopped by the stage for Jimmy Kimmel Live with Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla Sign, and Sueco The Child for a performance of “Speed Me Up.”

Watch the video for “Contact” above.

