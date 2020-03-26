Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates, And Denzel Curry Link Up To Help Destructo Count Some “Bandz”

Hip-hop stars Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates, and Denzel Curry team up with bass-house producer Destructo for a megaton bomb of a club track, “Bandz,” that would have been a surefire hit had we not all been confined to our homes by the coronavirus outbreak. It’s the perfect track for throwing yourself onto the dance floor with wild abandon. As Destructo blows the bass out the studio monitors, Yo Gotti and Denzel Curry trade rapid-fire verses while Gates offers a soulful chorus.

The four artists have all been pretty busy lately, with the track’s mastermind Destructo recently remixing Idris Elba’s “Ballie” and previously working with Yo Gotti on “Loaded.” The label behind “Bandz,” Parametric Records, has also recently inked a deal with Atlantic Records as a home for electronic music. Meanwhile, Yo Gotti recently signed on to Rick Ross’ Feed The Streetz tour, filed suit against Mississippi for inhumane prison conditions with Jay-Z, and dropped his album Untrapped at the top of the year.

Kevin Gates is also semi-fresh off the release of a new album, I’m Him, which landed on DSPs last September and has been on a weight-loss journey with an embarrassing origin. Lastly, Denzel Curry is celebrating the release of his joint album with Kenny Beats, Unlocked, and working on rescheduling his forthcoming Zeltron battle with Rico Nasty.

Press play on the “Bandz” visualizer above.

