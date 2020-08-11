Guapdad 4000 has been enjoying his time in the spotlight. The Oakland rapper has released a slew of singles this year in addition to his Rona Raps series and his Platinum Falcon Tape, Vol. 1. With plenty of releases in store for the impending fourth quarter, Guapdad 4000 sat down with HipHopDX to reflect on a New Year’s party that may have led to what proved to be a phenomenal 2019.

Guapdad reminisced about a New Year’s party he attended with his dad and Drake, where he would also meet J. Cole at for the first time. “It was New Years and my dad flew out here and soon as he got out here, I said, ‘We about to do this Drake sh*t. C’mon,'” he recalled. “I don’t think he knew the extent of it but, I said, ‘F*ck it, I’ma bring my pops.”

After introducing his dad to Drake, Guapdad would wind up meeting another reveler, J. Cole, for the first time. “Cole was with two people from Drake team and Ib and some other dude and the other dude said, ‘Yo, you’re Guadpdad! You be funny!’” Guapdad remembered. “And Cole cut him off and said, ‘Nah, I just seen this n**** rapping. I seen a freestyle you did and you rapped hella good, bruh.’ And I said, ‘Sh*t! Thanks Cole!’”

That meeting preceded Cole’s involvement on the Revenge Of The Dreamers III project, which arrived six months later. Guapdad wound up contributing a total of four tracks on the standard issue of that album, and an additional two on the deluxe.

