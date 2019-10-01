Either Gucci Mane and Future have a bet running to see which of the two can be the most prolific Atlanta artist in 2019, or their shared newfound sobriety leaves them both with a lot more free time for recording. Despite releasing his most recent project Delusions Of Grandeur in June, Gucci has already announced his next one — and it’s coming a lot sooner than you might have thought. Woptober II, the sequel to the 2016 mixtape that included features from Rick Ross and Young Dolph, is headed to streaming and stores, fittingly, on October 17 — that’s 1017, as in, Gucci Mane’s label.

Featuring cover art shot by Harmony Korine, director of films like Kids, Gummo, and Spring Breakers, the new project will accompany Gucci Mane’s new promotional partnership with his namesake, Gucci. Guwop will be the face of the luxury design house’s Cruise 2020 #ComeAsYouAre_RSVP ad campaign, while Woptober II will feature his latest single, “Richer Than Errybody” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and DaBaby, who has also had a ridiculously prolific year.

Gucci’s breakneck pace seems unlikely to slow up anytime soon, judging from his history of productive releases. Just eight months prior to Delusions Of Grandeur, he released the album Evil Genius after working with up-and-coming rappers Lil Pump and Smokepurpp as Gucci Gang and Lil Yachty and Migos as Glacier Boyz.

