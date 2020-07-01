Gucci Mane is one of the biggest artists signed to Atlantic Records, but he recently expressed some displeasure with the label. A couple weeks ago, he declared his intentions to leave the label and called them “polite racist.” Later, he asked his followers if he should “go independent,” and said he would be announcing his “new situation” this Friday, July 3 (the same day his new project, So Icy Summer, comes out). However it looks like he has apparently thought better of the things he’s been saying lately and has seemingly repaired his relationship with Atlantic.

Mane wrote in a tweet today, “I’m not going independent but so respect those who go that route I apologize for my rude harsh language lately I’m a do better #1017/Atlantic.” Mane has been associated with Atlantic since 2016, beginning with his album Everybody Looking and dropping about two projects per year since then.

Mane’s apology comes on the same day that he shared the stacked tracklist for So Icy Summer, which features Future, Foogiano, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Enchanting, K Shiday, Pooh Shiesty, Key Glock, Ola Runt, Moneybagg Yo, Big30, and Big Scarr.

