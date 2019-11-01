Travis Scott Is Added To The Remix Of Young Thug And Gunna’s ‘Hot’

A couple weeks ago, Young Thug and Gunna visited The Tonight Show to perform their collaborative track “Hot,” and they turned it into quite the spectacle by recruiting the Temple University Diamond Marching Band to join them. They’re not done with the song just yet, though, as now, they have released a new remix of the track, which now features Travis Scott. It’s been rumored since mid-September that Scott would be adding his voice to the song, and now it has officially happened.

Scott already had a presence on So Much Fun, as he featured on the album’s lead single, “The London.” So Much Fun features a ton of other rappers aside from Scott, including Future, Machine Gun Kelly, Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Duke, 21 Savage, Doe Boy, Lil Keed, Quavo, Juice Wrld, Nav, and J. Cole.

As for Scott, he just announced that he would be pulling out of his headlining performance at the Day N Vegas festival. He didn’t give a specific reason why, but perhaps it has something to do with the knee injury he sustained at Rolling Loud a couple weeks ago.

Listen to the new remix of “Hot” above, and read our review of So Much Fun here.

