Tuesday marks the start of this year’s New York Fashion Week, and people can expect celebrities to step out with their best outfits. One example came from Gunna. In a recent Instagram post, the rapper shared a picture of his own NYFW outfit, wearing what appeared to be a sheer long sleeve sweater covered by a leather vest. The rapper also rocked some above-the-knee shorts and tall leather Rick Owen boots.

Gunna captioned the photo “D . S . 4 (mask emoji),” which is the abbreviation of his upcoming album, Drip Season 4. The rapper previously released the project’s lead single, “9 Times Outta 10.” As for the rapper’s interesting outfit choice, once fans caught a glimpse of it they jumped on social media to share their thoughts. One wrote, “Every time I see Gunna he’s dressed like an evil Mary J. Blige,” while another said, “Gunna really put this sh*t on and said to himself ‘yeah this the fit.'”

Gunna really put this shit on and said to himself “yeah this the fit” pic.twitter.com/mzPjXDcAKq — SAINT⚜️➐ (@SaintNomeo) September 8, 2021

Every time I see Gunna he’s dressed like an evil Mary J. Blige. — m.b.d.n. (@Deen8) September 8, 2021

Once you realize Gunna's name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, his fits makes sense. — Ahmed/Nigga Who Get Babes 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 8, 2021

why is gunna dressed like jt — otf bt! 🦅 (@thegirlbt) September 8, 2021

Niggas get a pair of Ricks and start wearing anything pic.twitter.com/ERtH64PAHa — Jozu (@thaboyjozu) September 8, 2021

Gunna can’t keep getting away with this pic.twitter.com/CyyJbkArJU — King Wow (@WowThatsHipHop) September 8, 2021

this man Gunna got albums named after it but got NO drip😭 pic.twitter.com/pvcdX5w2Hn — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) September 8, 2021

Wtf is Gunna wearing 😭 this fit is NOT it pic.twitter.com/hKRfrCN0HD — Brandon(Tayk)🇯🇲☔️ (@crazybrazy200) September 8, 2021

gunna really mr. take dat shit off — ☣︎ (@1pinkfridayy) September 8, 2021

Despite the jokes and the memes Gunna received about his NYFW outfit, the rapper seemed unbothered by the comments, as he’s yet to respond to the boatload of criticism.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.