Tuesday marks the start of this year’s New York Fashion Week, and people can expect celebrities to step out with their best outfits. One example came from Gunna. In a recent Instagram post, the rapper shared a picture of his own NYFW outfit, wearing what appeared to be a sheer long sleeve sweater covered by a leather vest. The rapper also rocked some above-the-knee shorts and tall leather Rick Owen boots.

Gunna captioned the photo “D . S . 4 (mask emoji),” which is the abbreviation of his upcoming album, Drip Season 4. The rapper previously released the project’s lead single, “9 Times Outta 10.” As for the rapper’s interesting outfit choice, once fans caught a glimpse of it they jumped on social media to share their thoughts. One wrote, “Every time I see Gunna he’s dressed like an evil Mary J. Blige,” while another said, “Gunna really put this sh*t on and said to himself ‘yeah this the fit.'”

You can check out the post above and read some more comments from fans below.

Despite the jokes and the memes Gunna received about his NYFW outfit, the rapper seemed unbothered by the comments, as he’s yet to respond to the boatload of criticism.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

