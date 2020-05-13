Gunna Reveals The Release Date Of His New Album ‘Wunna’

After months of teasing his forthcoming album, Wunna, Atlanta trap rapper Gunna finally revealed its release date with a cinematic trailer posted to Instagram. The trailer, shot in Jamaica, depicts party scenes and calm slices of life from the island as Gunna receives words of advice from a local OG. The trailer also reveals the production team behind the music, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone familiar with Gunna’s output. Turbo, Wheezy, Taurus, and Keyz once again put together the soundscapes for Gunna’s slippery flow to glide over, as he does on the album’s lead single, “Skybox.”

Wunna may be 26-year-old Young Thug associate’s first solo release since 2019’s Drip Or Drown 2, but he’s also remained busy since with a long string of guest verses for everyone from his mentor Young Thug (on “Hot” and “Surf” from So Much Fun), G-Eazy (on loose single “I Wanna Rock“), New York drill newcomer Casanova (the “So Drippy” video, again with Thug), Drip Harder partner-in-rhyme Lil Baby (on “Heatin Up” from Baby’s excellent My Turn album this year), and Nav (on “Turks” from Nav’s Bad Intentions released this past weekend). Although the trailer for Wunna only lists one feature — Atlanta rapper Nechie — you can bet at least one of those artists will be returning the favor.

Wunna is due 5/22 on YSL Records / 300 Entertainment.