For the third consecutive year, Gunna has shared a new project with the world thanks to Friday night’s release of his Wunna album. The album arrived after months of delays, one of them being the coronavirus as the pandemic setback Gunna’s plans for an appropriate album rollout. Originally planned for a release at the top of the year, the album arrives Friday night with help from a few of Gunna’s friends, one of them being Young Thug as the two work their magic once again.

Sparking their flame for “Dollaz On My Head,” Gunna and Young Thug ride the slimy wave they’ve worked so well over the years on their latest effort. The song serves as one of two collaborations on the album between the two ATL rappers, with the other being the album’s outro, “Far.” The track also arrives after Gunna and Thug collaborated on “Quarantine Clean” last month, however, per the Wunna tracklist, the song does not appear on Gunna’s newly released album.

Led by “Skybox” and the album’s title track, Wunna comes in at 18 songs and finds guest appearances from Nechie, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, and Travis Scott.

Press play on the video above to hear “Dollaz On My Head.”

Wunna is out now via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. Get it here.