After hip-hop’s A- and B-list stars spent the last several weeks dropping new albums to spite the quarantine doldrums, the next artist to join the parade of releases is Gunna, who announced that his new album, Wunna, would arrive this Friday, May 22. Despite taking a relatively relaxed approach to his rollout, Gunna turned up the intensity as his release date nears, dropping the title track and its video this week, finally coming through with the cover art and tracklist today on Instagram.

The tracklist reveals that the features list consists mostly of folks you’d expect, with appearances from Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, and Gunna’s YSL label boss Young Thug, as well as newcomer Nechie, who will have his work cut out to stand out among that who’s-who list of stars.

While Gunna has been pretty chill about promoting this album, he did share “Skybox,” the lead single, and tease a few other tracks that don’t appear on the tracklist, including “Quarantine Clean” with Young Thug and a Pop Smoke collaboration which seems to have missed the cut. If nothing else, the follow-up to Drip Or Drown 2 does have some timely features and one heck of a cool cover.

Check out Gunna’s tracklist for Wunna above. Wunna is due 5/22 on YSL Records and 300 Entertainment.