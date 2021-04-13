Halle Bailey of R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle stays busy. Not only was she Grammy-nominated for their 2020 Ungodly Hour album, but she’s currently living in London while filming the live action remake of The Little Mermaid in which she plays the starring role of Ariel. On top of that, Halle has been making handmade jewelry in the very little free time she has. Halle decided to start selling some of her unique jewelry pieces online, but they were so popular that they sold out in just a few minutes.

It all started when Halle shared a few photos of some of the earrings she has been making for herself, telling her fans that she wanted to start selling some. “been making jewelry for a while but thinking about selling you guys some if you’re interested!!”

been making jewelry for a while but thinking about selling you guys some if you’re interested!! pic.twitter.com/57ashTuG9f — Halle (@HalleBailey) April 11, 2021

Her sister was very on board with the idea. “wow i just love you so much my creative queen,” Chloe responded.

wow i just love you so much my creative queen — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) April 11, 2021

After her original jewelry tweet got some attention, Halle decided to open up an Etsy shop, which she named Hallelujah Jewelry.

hey guys i made an etsy since so many of you wanted some jewelry!! ❤️ https://t.co/3RsZxKs3hn — Halle (@HalleBailey) April 12, 2021

The singer opened the shop with 50 items for sale. But because Halle has such a big following, all 50 jewelry pieces sold out in under an hour. “lol guyss they’re sold out already i’m sorry,” she wrote shortly after her Etsy shop opened. “i make them by myself so it will take me some time to do all of these but then i will open it again and restock lol love you guys sm.”

lol guyss they’re sold out already i’m sorry 😭i make them by myself so it will take me some time to do all of these but then i will open it again and restock lol love you guys sm 💗 — Halle (@HalleBailey) April 12, 2021

Check out some of Halle’s jewelry pieces above and see her Etsy shop here.