In 2016, Illumination/Universal Studios released the animated film Sing featuring an all-star cast of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and more. Following the success of the musical comedy-drama, Illumination is working on the film’s 2021 sequel — and this time they’ve asked actual musicians to join in.

Pharrell, Halsey, and Bono are slated to take on leading roles in Sing 2, as confirmed by Deadline. This will be Pharrell’s second time lending his vocals for an animated film as his hit track “Happy” appeared in the 2013 blockbuster Despicable Me 2. Halsey has a handful of acting credits under her belt, but his will be Bono’s first time voicing an animated character in a film.

Speaking in a statement about the film, Illumination founder/CEO Chris Meledandri said Sing 2 is an immersive experience: “Sing 2 transcends the animation genre, immersing audiences in a fully realized world populated by complex characters, each with bold aspirations and relatable challenges. We are thrilled that the Sing franchise attracts such exceptional talent, and we are delighted to announce this extraordinary cast. The film is a musical celebration of the unrelenting pursuit of one’s dreams, no matter how large the challenges that stand in your way. At its core this movie speaks to the power of optimism and belief.”

The three musicians joining the Sing 2 team isn’t the first news of a musician lending their vocals in a voice-acting role this month. Just last week, Kacey Musgraves revealed she landed a starring role in an upcoming Studio Ghibli film. Titled Earwig And The Witch, Musgraves called the opportunity her “all-time biggest heart dream” come true.