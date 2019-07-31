Getty Image

Earlier this month, it was officially revealed that Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires have formed a new country supergroup called The Highwomen. Last weekend, the four-piece played their debut concert at the Newport Folk Festival, and now the band has made their television debut with an appearance on The Tonight Show yesterday. Accompanied by a backing band, the four singers lined up at the front of the stage and took turns delivering the lyrics of midtempo country ballad “Redesigning Women.” In a web-exclusive video, the group also performed the smoldering “Crowded Table.”

While at the Newport Folk Festival this weekend, the already-stacked Highwomen lineup was joined by a special guest: country legend Dolly Parton. The group’s upcoming self-titled album also features contributions from big names like Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Miranda Lambert, and Ray LaMontagne.

Carlile previously said of the group, “Anyone can be a Highwoman. It’s about banding together, abandoning as much ego as humanly possible, holding one another up and amplifying other women every chance we get. Shoulder to shoulder. One push, one love.”

Watch The Highwomen perform “Redesigning Women” and “Crowded Table” above.

The Highwomen is out 9/6 via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. Pre-order it here.