It’s no doubt that Hit-Boy is high on the list of potential candidates for producer of the year. In fact, a very strong argument could be put forth for why he should win that title. The Fontana, California-born producer has served as the executive producer on three impressive albums this year: Nas’ King’s Disease, Big Sean’s Detroit 2, and Benny The Butcher’s new album, Burden Of Proof. Speaking on the latter album, Hit-Boy revealed an interesting piece of information that stems from the album’s creation and the bit of help he got creating a song from it.

I ain’t gon bull shit you I emailed jay z and he helped me arrange “one way flight” featuring @FreddieGibbs veteran level shit. That spacing is the shit !!! — Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) October 16, 2020

Taking to Twitter shortly after the album released, Hit-Boy revealed Jay-Z helped him create one of the album’s songs, “One Way Flight,” which features Freddie Gibbs. “I ain’t gon bull sh*t you I emailed jay z and he helped me arrange “one way flight” featuring @FreddieGibbs veteran level shit,” Hit-Boy said in the tweet. “That spacing is the sh*t !!!”

The track is one of the many highlights from Benny The Butcher’s Burden Of Proof, one that arrives at the backend of a month worth of releases from Griselda members. The “One Way Flight” track is also Benny and Freddie’s second collaboration of the year as the two linked up for “Frank Lucas” from Freddie and The Alchemist’s joint album, Alfredo.

Burden Of Proof is out now via Griselda/EMPIRE. Get it here.