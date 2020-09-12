Hit Boy Wants To Produce Full Albums For Kendrick Lamar And Jay-Z

One could make a strong argument that Hit-Boy deserves to be named 2020’s producer of the year thanks to his placements on a number of strong albums, including Jay Electronica’s A Written Testimony, Polo G’s The Goat, Nas’ King’s Disease, and Big Sean’s Detroit 2. But he’s still aiming to reach new heights in his career, and Hit-Boy revealed what other artists he wants to work with on a recent interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

“I’ve already worked with these people, but if I can get an album with Kendrick or get an album with Jay-Z that would be lovely,” Hit-Boy said on the podcast. His past work with Kendrick Lamar includes “Backstreet Freestyle” and his “Wow Freestyle” with Jay Rock. On the other hand, Hit-Boy has produced “Somewhereinamerica” and “N****s In Paris” for Jay-Z.

Chances for a fully-produced Kendrick Lamar album may have to wait a few years as the TDE rapper is finishing up his fifth album and has been seen reportedly shooting a music video for the upcoming release. A collaboration with Jay-Z may be possible if he decides to release another solo full-length album, which would be his first since 2017’s 4:44. Hit-Boy also released his City On Lock EP earlier this year which boasted features from Nas and Dom Kennedy.