All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Benny The Butcher — Burden Of Proof

Griselda has been crushing it all year, and Benny The Butcher has been a major reason why without even releasing a project. That’s changed with Burden Of Proof, his latest offering. The 12-song album shows Benny as gritty as ever over a suite of Hit-Boy production and rapping alongside Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Conway, and Westside Gunn, as well as Freddie Gibbs, who showed out on the soulful ”One Way Flight.” Black Thought — Streams Of Thought Vol. 3: Cane And Abel Black Thought is lyrically locked in on his Streams Of Thought Vol. 3: Cane And Abel project. The Philly native analyzes the tumultuous social climate throughout the release, with the help of Schoolboy Q on “Steak Um” and Pusha T, Swizz Beatz, and Killer Mike on the urgent “Good Morning.”

Ivorian Doll — “Daily Duppy” Freestyle The UK’s Ivorian Doll calls herself the “Queen of Drill,” and she gave a good example of why on her edition of GRMDaily’s “Daily Duppy” freestyle. She talks her talk over the spastic drums, deeming herself “highly regarded, I’m hittin’ targets, labels callin’, I’m on the market.” Homeboy Sandman — Don’t Feed The Monster Homeboy Sandman is back with Don’t Feed The Monster, a 15-track project where the Queens MC digs deep over an eclectic soundscape. He speaks to the uncertainty of the times on his second Mello Music Group release.

Open Mike Eagle — Anime, Trauma & Divorce

One look at the title of Open Mike Eagle’s latest album should express where the Chicago artist takes it on a project that music writer James Maxbell said “gets better and sadder with each listen.” PRICE — CLRD Artist/producer PRICE is one half of Audio Push, but he’s stepping out on his own on CLRD, a reflective, feel-good lyrical exhibition over smooth production.

Rod Wave — “Shooting Star” Rod Wave offered up another dose of evocative, confessional rap on “Shooting Star,” where he harmonizes, culls through his internal turmoil, and poignantly asks “what’s a life without scars?” Sheek Louch — Beast Mode 4 A month after The Lox released their album, Sheek Louch decided to drop Beast Mode 4, his latest solo offering. The aptly-titled album, which shows the unheralded MC getting busy over energetic production, boasts features from Benny The Butcher as well as Jadakiss, Styles P, and Whispers, who show up on the smooth, “Saint Ides Flow.”

Stefflon Don — “Can’t Let You Go” Stefflon Don gets sensual on “Can’t Let You Go,” a breezy, genre-bending single where the QC signee uses patois to urge her boo to “put it down on me.” TM88 & Rich The Kid Feat. Ty Dolla Sign, 2 Chainz & Southside This week, TM88 and Southside decided to break us off with a star-studded ode to blowin’ a bag on the right woman. They provided a minimalist, trap-driven melody for 2 Chainz and Rich The Kid to trade flashy verses while Ty Dolla Sign takes care of the earworm hook.

Thouxanbanfauni — “Tennessee Titan” On “Tennessee Titan,” Thouxanbanfauni matches a smooth, synth-driven production with a relaxed triplet flow where he warns, the “choppa turn his house into a ghost town.” TOBi — “Shine” TOBi released “Shine,” a personal record where the genre-bending artist delves into his relationships with loved ones and his own personal growth, reminding that “everything you need you got it inside.”