As the coronavirus pandemic persists, many venues and clubs have been shuttered for nearly eleven months in order to curb the virus’ spread. There are some businesses, however, that have decided to skirt social distancing protocols and go forward with throwing live events. Over the weekend, Bow Wow was under scrutiny for being at the center of a largely unmasked event after he held a gathering at a Houston nightclub.

Videos of the crowded room circulated on Twitter over the weekend and people were quick to slam the rapper for hosting a potentially dangerous event. Now, Houston’s own mayor is the latest person to chime in on the criticism. Along with reprimanding the rapper, Houston’s mayor Sylvester Turner took to Twitter to scold businesses who are breaking the city’s capacity and social distancing guidelines.

“These events that are scheduled with @BowWowPromoTeam today in Houston are on our radar,” he wrote, tagging Bow Wow’s management. “Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits. Today we report 1964 new cases and 17 more deaths.”

These events that are scheduled with @BowWowPromoTeam today in Houston are on our radar. Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits. Today we report 1964 new cases and 17 more deaths.

Bow Wow seemed to be offended by Turner outing him and was confused why he was the only person named in the mayor’s tweet. “Safe to say the mayor of houston hates my guts,” he wrote. “I cant believe i get the blame for a whole weekend. This is ridiculous.”

