Tyla is on fire with her breakthrough single “Water,” which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week. In mid-November, the South African artist added to the song’s sprawling influence with a remix featuring Travis Scott last month. And on Wednesday, December 6, Complex shared an interview with Tyla in which she explained how the eye-popping collaboration came together.

“I didn’t really think of doing a remix,” she said. “I was like, ‘Nah, like, let’s just have ‘Water.’ It’s cool. Whatever.’ But then, people were reaching out, and I was like, ‘Oh my word, oh my word.’ And I started getting excited, and then Travis reached out, and I literally couldn’t — like, I could not say no. His music is crazy. I’ve always loved his sound and just his vibe in general. So after he reached out, we sent him that open verse, and he came back and he killed it, you know. He killed it.”

Tyla reveals how she got Travis Scott on the "Water" remix 🫂 pic.twitter.com/IKg1Efep3R — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 5, 2023

Tyla and Scott’s “Water” remix will be on Tyla’s self-titled debut album, due out March 1, 2024. She will also embark on a self-titled headlining tour, beginning in Oslo, Norway on March 21, 2024 and snaking through Europe before staging a North American leg from April 22 to May 28.

“Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of,” Tyla captioned her Instagram post announcing the album last week. “African music is going global and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture. I’ve been working on my sound for 2 years now and I’m so ready for the world to hear it. I cannot wait for the world to experience an African Popstar.”

Tyla is out 3/1/2024 via Fax/Epic Records. Find more information here.