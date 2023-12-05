As the new songs have proven to be just as good as “Water,” thus building up the hype for her album.

Afro-fusion singer Tyla has been dominating the airwaves. The South African artist’s breakthrough single “ Water ” is currently sitting at No. 10 at the Billboard Hot 100 . Last weekend, Tyla revealed the title and cover art to her self-titled debut album, as well as three additional songs — “Truth Or Dare,” “Butterflies,” and “On And On.”

When does Tyla’s debut album come out?

Tyla is out March 1, 2024 and will arrive via Fax and Epic Records. Tyla announced the news via Instagram.

“Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of,” she said in the post’s caption. “African music is going global and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture. I’ve been working on my sound for 2 years now and I’m so ready for the world to hear it.”

Tyla opened up about of her childhood in Africa in an interview with Complex. She expressed excitement over the idea of being a global superstar who came from a small city.

“I come from a very small place, a little city in South Africa all the way at the bottom of Africa, the tip,” Tyla said. “And literally, I was just a girl with a dream, a girl that didn’t really have much examples… like this wasn’t really possible at that age when I was coming up as an artist, it wasn’t something that was realistic and I made it a reality.”

