Drake already held his It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage last year. Bras flew, and Drake continually teased For All The Dogs until its October 6 release. The album houses “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole, which inspired It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?, an adjacent co-headlining tour with Drake and J. Cole.

The new trek began on Friday, February 2, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The setlist is extensive, but as with everything Drake does, It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? offers much more than music.