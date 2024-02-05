drake grinning
Getty Image
Music

Here Is The Drake Merch Available At The ‘It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?’

Drake already held his It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage last year. Bras flew, and Drake continually teased For All The Dogs until its October 6 release. The album houses “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole, which inspired It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?, an adjacent co-headlining tour with Drake and J. Cole.

The new trek began on Friday, February 2, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The setlist is extensive, but as with everything Drake does, It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? offers much more than music.

Here Is The Drake Merch Available At The It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?

The popular Drake fan account on X (formerly Twitter) Word On Road (@WordOnRd) posted a video showing the merch table on Friday. There are a few predominantly Drake-related options, as listed below.

  • A black hoodie reading (in white, yellow, and red lettering), “DRAKE AND J. COLE ON TOUR 2024 BIG AS THE WHAT? IT’S ALL A BLUR”
  • $85 reversible basketball jerseys: a No. 11 black one for Drake, with the OVO owl on the front and “THE BOY” on the back; a No. 15 one for J. Cole, with the Dreamville logo on the front and “COLE” on the back.
  • $40 white-and-black Nike hats — still available from Drake’s initial It’s All A Blur Tour run
  • $45 graphic tees (cream-colored with the OVO owl or black with For All The Dogs artwork)

Additionally, a Reddit user posted a blue hoodie featuring the For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition artwork, but you’d have to shell out $220 for it, and other people on X circulated a J. Cole graphic tee that might or might not tease his next releases.

See all of Drake and J. Cole’s remaining dates here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×