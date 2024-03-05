How Long Is Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’ Concert?

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour is officially underway after months of buildup and some speculation that it might not even happen. Although she didn’t manage to secure Katt Williams as a tour opener, she did treat fans to a set highlighting both her new album and catalog classics like “Anaconda,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Monster,” “Starships” and “Super Bass.”

With such a loaded setlist, you may be wondering how much time to allot to take in the whole show. According to setlist.fm, the concert lasts from about two hours and 20 minutes, as the opening show in Oakland ran from 9:45 pm – 12:00 am, while the Denver stop went from Show: 9:30 pm – 11:50 pm.

See below for the remaining tour dates.

03/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

03/10 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/15 — Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California*

03/18 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/20 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/21 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/22 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

03/28 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/01 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/02 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

04/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/05 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

04/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival*

04/08 — Boston. MA @ TD Garden

04/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/12 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/13 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/20 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

04/30 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

05/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

05/02 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

05/09 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/11 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/12 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

05/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/25 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

05/26 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

05/28 — London, UK @ The O2

05/29 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

05/30 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

06/01 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

06/02 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

06/05 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

06/07 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena

06/08 — Warszawa, Poland @ Orange Warsaw Festival

06/09 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

06/11 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

06/12 — Johanneshov, Sweden @ Tele2 Arena

06/27 — Portimão, Portugal @ Praia da Rocha

07/03 — Rho, Italy @ Rho Fiera Milano

07/06 — Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle & Gardens

07/12 — London, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/14 — Liège, Belgium @ Les Ardentes