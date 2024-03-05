How Long Is Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’ Concert?

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour is officially underway after months of buildup and some speculation that it might not even happen. Although she didn’t manage to secure Katt Williams as a tour opener, she did treat fans to a set highlighting both her new album and catalog classics like “Anaconda,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Monster,” “Starships” and “Super Bass.”
With such a loaded setlist, you may be wondering how much time to allot to take in the whole show. According to setlist.fm, the concert lasts from about two hours and 20 minutes, as the opening show in Oakland ran from 9:45 pm – 12:00 am, while the Denver stop went from Show: 9:30 pm – 11:50 pm.
See below for the remaining tour dates.
03/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
03/10 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/15 — Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California*
03/18 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
03/20 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/21 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/22 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03/28 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/01 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/02 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/05 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
04/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival*
04/08 — Boston. MA @ TD Garden
04/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/12 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/13 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/20 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
04/30 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
05/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
05/02 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
05/09 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/11 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/12 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
05/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/25 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
05/26 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
05/28 — London, UK @ The O2
05/29 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
05/30 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
06/01 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
06/02 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
06/05 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/07 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena
06/08 — Warszawa, Poland @ Orange Warsaw Festival
06/09 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
06/11 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
06/12 — Johanneshov, Sweden @ Tele2 Arena
06/27 — Portimão, Portugal @ Praia da Rocha
07/03 — Rho, Italy @ Rho Fiera Milano
07/06 — Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle & Gardens
07/12 — London, UK @ Wireless Festival
07/14 — Liège, Belgium @ Les Ardentes