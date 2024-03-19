How Much Are Tickets For Broccoli City Festival 2024?

Washington, DC’s Broccoli City Festival announced its 2024 lineup earlier this week and instantly became the hottest ticket in the festival space this year.

Part of that is due to the lineup, which includes Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Lil Yachty, and a huge, carefully curated selection of the buzziest stars in music. It helps that names like Issa Rae, Bryson Tiller, and Uncle Waffles all appear on the flyer, presenting an intriguing array of “experiences” like Soulection and Trap Karaoke, which have built reputations for bing quality events.

When Broccoli City moves to its new location at Audi Field this July 27-28, DMV Area locals won’t want to miss it. Here’s how much tickets will be.

There’s only a slight difference between Reserved Seated passes and Broccoli Field passes — the latter is an extra $10 — but it can make a world of difference. For those who prefer a more traditional concert experience, the Reserved Seated passes start at $225 and grant access to the main festival grounds inside and outside of the stadium. The VIP version is $440 and adds a lounge, dedicated restrooms, fast entry, and a private merch store.

If you don’t mind standing up, the field pass will give you that experience, and you’ll be much closer to the stages. Those passes start at $235. If you’re a “best of both worlds” concertgoer and want the option to either sit or join the crowd on the field, $845 will get you the All Access VIP pass so you can enjoy the perks of both. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 21 at 10 am EDT.

For more information, visit Broccoli City’s official website.

