How much are tickets for the 2024 Gazebo Festival?

Rapper Jack Harlow has announced the inaugural Gazebo Festival in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Over the course of two days (May 25 & 26), fans will be able to see performances from 26 acts on two different stages at Louisville’s Waterfront Park. On the bill are SZA, Omar Apollo, Vince Staples, PinkPantheress, Harlow himself, and more.

“We are beyond excited to support our city’s hometown hero, Jack Harlow, as he launches a new music festival at Louisville’s Waterfront Park,” said Cleo Battle, President and CEO of Louisville Tourism, in a statement. “In addition to great music, festival goers will get a taste of this city’s iconic attractions, renowned heritage and global culinary scene.”

